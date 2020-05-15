The latest COVID-19 update from the province is in.

1908 people have now recovered from the virus in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced fifteen new cases this afternoon, bringing the provincial count to 2407.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island, with the total sitting at 126.

Dr. Henry says we must continue to be measured and thoughtful with each step forward in our COVID-19 recovery.

“From the start of this pandemic, British Columbians have demonstrated incredible compassion and care for our health-care workers, seniors, Elders and our communities. The result has been the flattening of our curve. Let’s keep working through this together.”

Sadly, five new deaths were announced, bringing the total in B.C. to 140.

Over 116,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.