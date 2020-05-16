The Port Hardy RCMP is investigating after drugs and cash were found thanks to the help of a local tipster.

Police pulled over a man driving a Ford pickup truck Tuesday after he was suspected of drunk driving.

This led to the truck being impounded and the man losing his license for 90 days.

“This goes to show how much the public can help just by contacting us when something doesn’t seem right,” says Corporal Chris Voller. “When those little hairs on the back of your neck stand up, it’s usually for a good reason. You could prevent a drunk driving tragedy, or help us take drugs and cash out of the hands of known drug traffickers.”

While one officer chatted with the driver, another arrived on scene and began talking with the passenger.

The officer noted drug paraphernalia and suspected more drugs could be in the truck, which was then seized and a search warrant was drafted.

Some drugs and over $20,000 in cash were seized as a result.