The Royal Canadian Air Force has confirmed that a member of the Snowbirds team has died.

In a tweet, the RCAF says with heavy hearts they confirm that a member of the Snowbirds team has died and another has suffered serious injuries.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained serious injuries. We can confirm that we have contacted all primary family members of those involved. More information will be communicated in the near future. — Royal Canadian Air Force (@RCAF_ARC) May 17, 2020

The Canadian Forces Snowbird jet crashed in Kamloops. The Snowbirds were flying across Canada to brighten spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crash happened earlier this afternoon.

More details to come.