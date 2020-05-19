Port Alice RCMP are now investigating after a fire at the Port Alice Post office is being considered suspicious.

Police say yesterday evening officers were called to assist with the fire, which had been put out by the time they arrived.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335 or the Port Alice detachment at 250 284-3353.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website.