Provincial Health Officer Dr.Bonnie Henry has announced only two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

B.C.’s total now sits at 2446, with 1975 of those people being fully recovered from the virus.

Two new deaths were recorded, increasing the total in the province to 146.

Dr.Henry says today is the first day of the return to a new normal: “Today is an important milestone for our province. Today’s the first day that businesses can begin to reopen. For employees, customers and business owners, I want to reassure you that we would not be easing these restrictions if we did not feel we could do so safely.”

“Protecting everybody in British Columbia is and will remain our number one priority, but we can do this and we will do it slowly and thoughtfully together,” said Henry.

She cautioned businesses, saying moving forward everyone still has to be patient and aware that COVID-19 is still around.

“We can flatten our curve and safely reopen our province but we must take it slowly. Just like the BC Restart Plan that we talked about a little over a week and a half ago, being thoughtful and cautious is how we need to proceed in the coming weeks.”

“The approach will give you, your employees, your customers, and all of us the confidence we need to keep people safe.”

To date, over 118,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in British Columbia.