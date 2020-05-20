Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry have released the daily update on COVID-19.

Today’s update confirmed 21 new cases of the virus, bringing the total in British Columbia to 2,467.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island, with the total staying at 126.

Out of the confirmed cases so far, 2,001 people have now fully recovered.

Three more deaths were announced today, bringing the provincial total to 149.

The joint statement from the province echoed the recommendation from the federal government earlier this morning regarding face masks.

“Today, the federal government spoke to the use of non-medical masks or cloth face coverings in public settings. When it is difficult to keep a safe physical distance for an extended period of time – for example, when you are on transit – this is a good way for you to protect those around you.”

It also highlighted the importance of simply following the basics and staying strong together.

“We have to remember that face coverings keep our droplets in and don’t prevent transmission from others. The best ways for us to stay safe is to wash our hands, maintain a safe physical distance from others and keep our ‘rules’ for social interactions top of mind.”

“Our individual circumstances are unique, but the actions we can take to protect each other and ourselves are the same. We have made great strides to flatten our curve and we must continue to work together to keep it there.”

So far over 125,00 COVID-19 tests have been completed here in the province.