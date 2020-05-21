SPECIAL REPORT: interview with BC Agriculture Minister Lana Popham
Today (Thursday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Agriculture Minister Lana Popham.
Agriculture Minister Lana Popham (BC Government Flickr Page)
We touched on a number of topics including:
- How the agriculture sector has changed since COVID-19
- Meat and poultry processing plants impacted during the pandemic
- Getting beef products to market in a timely fashion
- Limiting the purchase of meat and other products at grocery stores
- Farmers Markets
- How farmers and ranchers living in rural areas maintain physical distancing and other measures
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: