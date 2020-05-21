Enrollment in Island Health’s Patient Portal has gone virtual.

MyHealth is giving patients across Vancouver Island easier access to their own digital health records, including COVID-19 screening results.

“With the newly available virtual enrollment feature, we are pleased the recently-launched MyHealth patient portal can play an even larger role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says board chair Leah Hollins. “This is an empowering step for patients while adhering to the Provincial Health Officer’s direction on physical distancing and limiting visitors to our hospitals.”

Hollins adds that “with access to their own health records anytime from anywhere they can get all kinds of test results quickly, review results in real-time during virtual care visits, and make informed decisions about their care plan.”

MyHealth offers patients secure online access from a computer or mobile device to information stored in the Island Health Electronic Health Record system.

Currently, the information viewable in MyHealth includes:

Laboratory results – general lab, microbiology, and pathology – from any Island Health laboratory (inpatient or outpatient), including COVID-19 testing

Medical imaging reports from any Island Health medical imaging center

from any Island Health medical imaging center Most outpatient appointments

Island Health says more than 5,000 people have signed up for the portal since it launched in December of last year.

As health care becomes increasingly patient-centric, it says systems like MyHealth provide opportunities to better engage patients in their care planning and health management.

“Information is power,” says Christine MacKinnon, patient advisor for the MyHealth project. “Access to your health record can help you participate in conversations with your health-care providers, track your health over time, and make informed decisions.”

Currently, access to MyHealth is available to adults aged 19 and older, with access for minors and proxies in development.

A designated family member or individual can be authorized to view the health record of a child, elderly person, or other individuals to assist with their care.

Island Health says it’s ensuring all personal and medical records are secure, protected by technical safeguards, meet provincial and federal requirements, and always remain in Canada.

Information about the enrollment process is available here.

Adult patients can request access to MyHealth by calling the MyHealth Virtual Enrollment line at 1 (844) 844-2219 with their BC Services Card available for identity verification.