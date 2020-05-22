Costco Canada is asking customers to wear masks or face coverings at all of its stores.

“To protect our members and employees, it is recommended that all Costco members and guests wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose, at all times while on Costco premises,” a Costco release said.

The recommendation, made on May 21st, doesn’t apply to children under the age of two or to people who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing,” the release continued.

“Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises.”