Port Hardy Fire Rescue helped save two lives after a car accident on Coal Harbour Road.

Nine firefighters responded to the single-vehicle crash on May 15th at around 12:30pm.

Crews found two people trapped inside an SUV, both in serious condition.

“Without hesitation, firefighters immediately began extrication work, rapidly cutting away parts of the vehicle to gain access to the interior,” Port Hardy Fire Rescue said in a post online.

“Within minutes, the first patient was extricated and transferred to the care of BC EHS, and the second patient removed shortly thereafter.”

They were rushed to the Port Hardy Hospital for primary treatment, before being flown to Victoria for further care.

“We recognize the many drivers and bystanders who were stuck at the scene for some time while the road was shut down, and appreciate your patience as we worked to secure the scene, assist RCMP, and re-establish traffic flow,” Port Hardy Fire added.

“However, most notably, we’d like to thank and recognize our members for their professional work yesterday, which contributed to saving the lives of the two affected individuals.”