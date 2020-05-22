Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

The provincial count now stands at 2,507, with 310 active cases, and 2,042 people who have now fully recovered.

One new case was reported on Vancouver Island, with the total now sitting at 127.

This is the first new case in the Island Health region since May 7th.

Sadly, three new deaths were announced, bringing the death toll in B.C. to 155.

Dr. Henry says that we are finding our new balance between protecting our health and reopening many of the businesses and activities that are important to all of us.

“Phase 2 of our BC’s Restart Plan is about pausing before moving forward; being thoughtful and cautious to keep everyone safe, while COVID-19 remains in our communities,” Henry says.

“While Phase 2 is now underway, the provincial health officer order restricting mass gatherings to no more than 50 individuals remains in place. Further, the order has been amended to also include no more than 50 vehicles for outdoor drive-in events, with a restriction on the sale of refreshments. Anyone attending these events must stay in their cars unless they have to go to washrooms, which must be serviced with running water for proper hand hygiene.”

Henry adds that British Columbians have been using the WorkSafeBC public health guidelines and the rules for safe social interactions to increase their activities while protecting employees, customers, friends and family.

“This approach – moving slowly, with patience and care – is our way forward. We have made great strides to flatten our curve, and we must continue with our efforts. Let’s keep going, together.”

So far, just under 128,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted here in the province.