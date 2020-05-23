Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 province-wide, for a total of 2,517.

There have been no new cases in Island, Interior, or Northern Health.

There has been a new community outbreak at Nature’s Touch frozen food plant in Abbotsford.

“If we see symptoms of any kind in our employees, it is very important they stay home, and they are tested,” said Dr. Henry.

There are 303 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,057 people who have tested positive have now fully recovered – a recovery rate of nearly 82%.

39 people are hospitalized, 8 of which are in intensive care.

“We’re watching very carefully as businesses are opening and as we’re increasing our contacts,” said Dr. Henry.

“We’re in that transition phase right now, and we know the incubation period is 14 days and we have to watch things in this coming week or two weeks,” she added.

2 more British Columbians have died because of the virus, and the death toll is currently at 157.

The breakdown by Health Authority is as follows:

890 in Vancouver Coastal Health

1,244 in Fraser Health

127 in Island Health

194 in Interior Health

62 in Northern Health