Province announces 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Provincial Health Officer Dr.Bonnie Henry has released the newest update on COVID-19.

12 new cases were announced, bringing the total in B.C to 2530.

There are no new cases of the virus on Vancouver Island, with the total still sitting at 127.

Only 267 cases are still active in the province and 2102 people have now recovered back to full health.

Four new deaths were announced, bringing the total in B.C to 161.

Dr.Henry says the province is doing well overall at limiting the spread of the virus, but we have to keep doing our part.

“What is clear to us is that our success so far and our ability to ease restrictions relies on our shared commitment and effort and we need that to continue. that means working together, recognizing that we all have our own challenges and experiences and continue to be tolerant, generous and respectful with each other.”

So far, close to 130,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.