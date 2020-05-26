Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is getting national recognition.

It’s one of ten Canadian Habitat affiliates receiving a national award for employing new, improved and innovative cost-effective construction technologies.

The award was given to the organization for its ability to build many homes, in different locations at a time whereas, in the past, the non-profit typically built one building at a time, usually a duplex, in one community at a time.

Habitat VIN’s project manager Logan Ronhovde says a big part of that comes from the hard work of skilled volunteers.

“Leveraging skilled trades frees up our qualified staff to build volunteer capacity through training and mentoring,” explained Ronhovde.

“By honing our volunteer’s skills and partnering with local contractors, we can serve more families faster. Volunteerism, partnership, and community-building remain the heartbeat of Habitat; finding ways to deepen each team member’s impact has been the key to our growth.”

The Housing Innovation Award was also awarded in recognition of Habitat VIN’s commitment to sustainable building, something Ronhovde says is important to new homeowners.

“Constructing these homes with greater energy efficiency decreases long term operating and maintenance costs,” said Ronhovde, “providing our homeowner’s savings month-on-month, year-on-year for the life of the home.”

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North’s current projects and upcoming plans, visit habitatnorthisland.com.