BC COVID-19 SPEAK: Your story, our future is a population health survey gather information about British Columbians' experience, knowledge and actions during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Supplied by the Province of British Columbia)

The window is closing to take part in a provincial COVID-19 survey.

BC COVID-19 SPEAK: Your story, our future collects input on our experience, knowledge, and actions during the pandemic.

The survey is open until May 31.

The goal is to develop action plans and strengthen the province’s understanding of the impacts of COVID-19, to date.

At the end of the survey, you will be asked about taking part in two key initiatives:

A serology survey (blood testing) to help determine immunity across the population; and

Planning for future waves in which identifying, containing and tracing are substantially strengthened through technology tools to enable integrated and coordinated information sharing.

The survey results will be made available on the BC Centre for Disease Control website in the form of reports and graphics.

You can connect to the survey here.