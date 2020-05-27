The provincial state of emergency is being extended for an additional two weeks.

Premier John Horgan announced today that it will continue through to June 9th, in an effort to support B.C.’s COVID-19 response.

“We are now in the longest state of emergency in our province’s history, and British Columbians everywhere have shown we have what it takes to persevere through these challenging times,” Horgan said.

The 2017 wildfire season formally held the title, when the province was in a state of emergency for 10 weeks from July 7th to September 15th.

“As we slowly turn the dial on our social and economic activity, we must work together to do so in a way that keeps our communities and loved ones safe in the weeks and months to come.”

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, is extending the state of emergency as, the province says, “B.C. begins to safely and carefully restart the province.”

B.C. is now in Phase 2 of its Restart Plan, which lays out a series of steps and principles that everyone must follow to protect people and ensure the province can come back from COVID-19 stronger than before.

“As businesses work hard to safely reopen their doors and friends and families carefully expand their social bubbles, we are beginning to see what this global challenge will look like in B.C.,” Farnworth said. “Our government is committed to supporting people and businesses for the long road ahead, and we will continue to find ways to keep the economy moving and keep people safe.”

The extension is based on recommendations from B.C.’s health and emergency management officials.

Farnworth made the original declaration on March 18th after Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, declared a public health emergency the previous day.