British Columbians are now able to access a new site to learn about jobs and careers in agriculture.

The B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector showcases current job vacancies throughout the province.

It includes listings for crop and seafood harvesters, food processing and farm workers, agrologists, large machinery operators and marketing specialists.

The site also provides farmers, seafood businesses and food processors with a one-stop shop to support their hiring and planning needs.

It has sector-specific information and guidance to support businesses as they adapt their recruitment and human resource management in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many British Columbians are passionate about buying local and are looking towards careers in the agricultural, seafood and food processing sectors,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture. “We are making it easier for employers and employees to connect so we can fill vacancies and get more British Columbians working to put fresh and local food on our tables.”

The site connects to agriculture, food processing, aquaculture and marine fisheries jobs posted on Work BC, industry sites and the BC Food and Beverage websites.

The B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector site can be found here.