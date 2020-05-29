The province’s health officer is commending the federal government’s decision to maintain the restrictions on cruise ships in Canadian waters until October.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says this is the right thing to do for the country and the province right now, to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into coastal communities.

There have been another four new cases reported in B.C. but again there have been no new cases on Vancouver Island.

The Island hasn’t seen a new case since the first week of May.

The total number of cases in B.C. sits at 2,562, with 228 active cases in the province and 2,170 people who tested positive now recovered.

That’s a recovery rate of 84 per cent.

There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths to report over the last 24 hours, with that total staying at 164.

During her daily briefing, Henry said that there has also been no new health-care facility outbreaks.

In total, 15 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care unit have active outbreaks.

Henry says that public health teams continue to provide support for community outbreaks at federal corrections facilities, the processing facilities in the poultry sector and for individuals connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.