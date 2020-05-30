Telegraph Cove Resort is ready to reopen its doors on June 1st.

Not everything’s going back to normal for the popular destination though, as only the forest, campground and marina will be open as of Monday.

And, it’s only for self-contained campers until further notice.

This means the cabins, lodge and apartment suites will remain closed, along with public washrooms, laundry, shower facilities and all other amenities.

“This is to protect our staff and our guests and comply with all government regulations,” Telegraph Cove said in an online post. “As the days go by, we are hoping more measures will be relaxed and for our part we will do all we can to keep things sanitary. As we move along, we will put in place proper cleaning and sanitizing procedures.”

It’s looking forward to welcoming back its long- and short-term guests, but is asking guests to “respect the situation and each other at this difficult time.”

Telegraph Cove is the launch point from Vancouver Island to Broughton Archipelago Marine Provincial Park, which reopened for day use only on May 14th.