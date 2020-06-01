The federal government is fast-tracking funding to municipalities across Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the $2.2-billion is from the Gas Tax Fund and will be sent in one payment this year to help cities and towns facing a cash crunch because of COVID-19. The money is typically sent out in two payments every year.

The Gas Tax Fund supports 3,600 municipalities across Canada annually. Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more for municipalities and discussions with provinces and territories continue.