More money is going into the pockets of minimum wage workers across the province.

Today, British Columbia’s minimum wage is going up 75 cents to $14.60 per hour.

The minimum wage rates for liquor servers, resident caretakers and live-in camp leaders is also increasing.

Liquor servers will see a $1.25 per hour increase, the resident caretaker minimum wage, per month, is going up 5.4 percent to $876.35 and live-in camp leader minimum wage, per day, is now set at $116.86.

These increases for low-wage workers are the third of four planned increases scheduled to take place on June 1st of each year since 2018.

