Provincial Health Officer Dr.Bonnie Henry explained what new things are now in place as part of Phase 2 of B.C’s Restart Plan.

Some of the changes include the introduction of students heading back to class, BC Transit resuming full service and B.C. Parks now being open to provincial residents.

She says today is the start of a new beginning of the return to normal for British Columbians.

“It marks the restart of a number of Phase 2 activities including this morning, our K-12 schools reopened to limited in-class learning, and we’ve heard many positive things. I understand about 1/3 of children returned to school in the k- five age group so that’s great.

“Transit is now fully operational and we know precautions continue to be in place, and provincial parks are now open to camping across the province.”

Dr.Henry also said it’s important to remember that in order to keep the transmission of COVID-19 low, we have to move ahead slowly.

“To keep the pandemic of COVID-19 at bay we need to stay slow. Start with a low number of people, that fewer faces and bigger spaces still applies and is more important than ever as we are increasing our connections through going to school, though going back to work, though going out to our parks.”

“A slow and gradual return ensures that we continue to keep our curve flat and that we can continue to respond effectively and protect our loved ones and ourselves,” explained Henry.

24 new cases of COVID were announced this afternoon, bringing the provincial total to 2597.

No new cases were confirmed on Vancouver Island and 85 per cent of those with the virus have now fully recovered.

One new death was reported in B.C, bringing the total to 165.

So far over 140,000 people have been tested for the virus in B.C.