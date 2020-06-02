Vancouver Island Regional Library is launching a new takeout service for those looking to get their fix of movies and books.

“Now, I am excited to announce that VIRL is ready to begin the process of opening back up, and that includes getting books, DVDs, and other physical materials into people’s homes again,” explains VIRL’s executive director, Rosemary Bonanno.

VIRL says it will begin this week on a branch-by-branch basis.

Customers will be able to place holds on items using the library’s online catalogue. Staff will then collect the requested items and connect with the customer to arrange a time to pick the materials up.

VIRL says the entire experience is designed to minimize physical contact and added that each item will be quarantined for 72 hours between loans.

As locations and opening dates are finalized, updates will be provided on their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages, as well as at virl.bc.ca.