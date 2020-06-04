The Village of Gold River is keeping busy.

A recently created Economic Development Committee wants to move the village forward with some business focused projects.

The first is a ‘Shop Local’ campaign happening throughout the month of June.

Using money provided through a Rural Dividend Program grant from the provincial government, the Economic Development Committee along with the Chamber of Commerce created a month-long program encouraging Gold River and Tsaxana residents to shop in their local community.

“The past year has been very difficult for all of our local businesses, first the United Steel Workers strike and then COVID-19,” says Mayor Brad Unger. “The shop local project is a great idea from the Economic Development Committee, working with our Chamber of Commerce. I hope it is a great success and becomes an annual project.”

Those over the age of 18 will enter the contest every time they shop locally, with ten winning names drawn early next month.

Each winner will receive $200 worth of $25 dollar gift certificates to any Gold River business.

“Local business is much more than just storefronts, products or service,” says Councillor Rachel Stratton. “Local businesses are people and families who are a part of our community. They are children in our schools, volunteers at our fundraisers and community events. Our local businesses are here to support our community.”

A second project, the Downtown Centre Revitalization Project, is also led by the Economic Development Committee.

It’s expected to be completed sometime next year.

The project involves reviving an area next to the downtown Village Square, along with building an open style kiosk complete with panels showcasing the community, recreational maps of the area along with tourism information.

It will feature panels created by the Mowachaht Muchalaht First Nations telling their story.

Gold River completed an Economic Development Strategy and a Tourism Strategic Plan back in 2018.

These two projects are just the first of many planned for the community.