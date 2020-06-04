The province is sharing new epidemic modelling.

It shows a flattened COVID-19 curve, but provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says physical distancing is still needed.

During today’s daily update, nine new cases of COVID-19 were announced.

Five of those cases were determined through testing, while four are “epi-linked” cases.

Dr. Henry said those cases involve people who were in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

“There can be many reasons why they may not have been tested,” Henry explained. “Whether they had mild enough illness, they were identified at a time when their illness was mostly recovered, or that they weren’t able to get out of the house and go to a place where testing was available.”

Henry said the province has been tracking these types of cases since the start of its Phase 2 plan on May 19th.

She said all four “epi-linked” cases, three in the Island Health Region and one in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, have since recovered.

The total number of cases in B.C. now sits at 2,632, with 201 active cases and 2,265 people who tested positive now recovered.

That’s a recovery rate of 86 per cent.

There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths to report over the last 24 hours, with that total staying at 166.

Henry also confirmed one new community outbreak at the Beresford Warming Shelter in the Fraser Health Region.