Sometimes a police hunch and support from the public lead police to exactly what they suspect.

That’s what happened this week in Port McNeill when investigators executed a search warrant at a suspected drug house.

The Port McNeill RCMP said officers were becoming increasingly aware of the tell-tale signs of drug trafficking at a local residence.

They were noticing cars coming and going all day and night, recognizing people at the house as those with admitted drug problems, and receiving complaints from local residents who also had inklings of drug trafficking.

On June 3rd, the Port McNeill RCMP obtained a search warrant for a house on Chelan Cresent.

Six people inside the home were arrested, and a search for evidence to support drug trafficking was conducted.

The Port McNeill RCMP said tips from the public, “proved invaluable to the investigation.”

Members from the local detachment worked alongside the Vancouver Island General Investigation team from Courtenay who offered their assistance and expertise on the file and investigation.

The investigation continues and the suspects have since been released from custody, some of whom will be summoned to court at a future date.