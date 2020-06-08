A new program, developed in part by B.C pediatricians, is going to connect patients with their doctors in a virtual way.

The software, called Cortico, uses video technology to create face-to-face digital appointments at a time when many doctors’ offices are limiting in-person visits due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Co-creater of Cortico and pediatrician Dr. Greg Baldwin says it’s important for families to be able to reach their family doctor when they need treatment.

“The current telehealth video platforms connect you to a generic family doctor who doesn’t know you and has no access to your medical chart. Cortico connects you to your own family doctor or pediatrician who can access your medical chart and its information about past health, medications and test results.”

Using unique healthcare connectivity technology, Cortico allows patients to register online, then choose their own family doctor or specialist before selecting a date and time for either a video or telephone appointment.

Tested in a Burnaby pediatric clinic, Cortico has allowed hundreds of parents and children to visit their pediatrician or family doctor at a time when most people are still staying close to home.

“Those who have used or seen Cortico’s video medicine system have been overwhelmingly positive – as a result, it is now being used by over 100 doctors in the province,” Baldwin said.

“If used widely throughout BC, long waits for children to see pediatric specialists will be minimized, especially during this difficult time.”