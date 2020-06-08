New NIC tutoring program gives high school students an academic edge
Photo of the North Island Campus in the Comox Valley, provided by NIC)
North Island College is helping high school students get a head start.
Academic Edge is a new initiative being launched through NIC’s Youth Academy, which aims to support grade school students by offering unique learning opportunities in the summer months.
The service will provide a face-to-face, small group learning environment, ideal for supporting student’s individual progress and academic success.
Tutoring will be available in math, science, English and French immersion for students in Grades 7, 8 and 9.
The sessions will review the key curriculum foundations learned in the 2019-2020 school year and help prepare students for their next grade.
Each tutoring session is three weeks long and includes two, 2-hour lessons per week and will be led by certified teachers from the local area.
The first session runs from July 13th to the 30th. NIC says a second session may run in August if there’s enough demand.
Registration is now open and to view the sessions available visit www.nic.bc.ca/youth-academy.