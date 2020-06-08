Photo of the North Island Campus in the Comox Valley, provided by NIC)

North Island College is helping high school students get a head start.

Academic Edge is a new initiative being launched through NIC’s Youth Academy, which aims to support grade school students by offering unique learning opportunities in the summer months.

The service will provide a face-to-face, small group learning environment, ideal for supporting student’s individual progress and academic success.

Tutoring will be available in math, science, English and French immersion for students in Grades 7, 8 and 9.

The sessions will review the key curriculum foundations learned in the 2019-2020 school year and help prepare students for their next grade.

Each tutoring session is three weeks long and includes two, 2-hour lessons per week and will be led by certified teachers from the local area.

The first session runs from July 13th to the 30th. NIC says a second session may run in August if there’s enough demand.

Registration is now open and to view the sessions available visit www.nic.bc.ca/youth-academy.