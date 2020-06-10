This morning Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister was asked about comments on Monday from an Alberta RCMP Commanding Officer denying that systemic racism exists in policing.

Chrystia Freeland responded by clearly stating, “We absolutely acknowledge that systemic racism, anti-black racism and an unconscious bias all exist in Canada.”

Freeland echoed both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Public Safety saying there is a need for all federal government institutions, including the police to operate from an understanding that systemic racism is a problem in Canada. She warns against being complacent, urging all to “work together against it.”



Freeland was then asked to confirm reports of the extension of the Canada-U.S. border restriction to non-essential travel, to which she did not confirm any new updates saying that both governments are very pleased with how things are at the moment.