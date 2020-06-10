Island Health is an award winner.

Its Prevention & Reduction of Open Heart Surgical Site Infections project is the recipient of the 3M Health Care Quality Team Award (Within an Organization).

According to the Canadian College of Health Leaders, the program “has catalyzed continuous quality improvement to reduce surgical site infections after open heart surgery in response to patient needs.”

“The Heart Health Quality Management Team created a multi-disciplinary learning community to address infection rates and implement evidence-based standards,” the CCHL added.

“They collaborated to identify and agree on key data metrics and adopted REDCap, an innovative new data management tool. Due to their innovative, patient-led, and interdisciplinary approach, the team has improved patient outcomes and experience and enhanced sustainability by reducing organizational costs.”

The award, sponsored by 3M Canada, is part of the CCHL National Awards Program.