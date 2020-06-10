The province’s health officer says through active surveillance and testing, two community clusters of COVID-19 associated with large family connections have been identified.

In today’s update, Dr. Bonnie Henry said that our public health teams are quickly spotting new cases.

Though the number of overall provincial cases may be low, she says COVID-19 is still active and spreading in our communities.

“When you bring households together, regardless of how many people that may include, everyone brings their own risk with them and the potential for spreading COVID-19 increases,” Henry said. “This is why fewer faces and bigger spaces needs to continue to be our guidepost for how we move forward.”

She’s reminding anyone coming across the border from the United States to take full precautions, and if you’re returning from university elsewhere in Canada, Henry said it’s important to monitor yourself closely for symptoms.

“A COVID-19 test when you are asymptomatic is ineffective and is not your passport to increase your social circle. Following all of the rules for safe physical distancing and wearing a cloth mask when you can’t keep those distances is.”

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported in B.C., with the case count on Vancouver Island remaining at zero.

The total number of cases in B.C. sits at 2,680, with 185 active cases in the province and 2,328 people who tested positive now recovered.

That’s a recovery rate of 86 per cent.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, with that total at 167.

Henry said there’s been one new outbreak at Holy Family Hospital, a long-term care facility in Vancouver.

In total, five long-term care or assisted-living facilities continue to have active outbreaks.