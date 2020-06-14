An active search is underway for Port McNeill’s Gary Ritchie.

The 71-year-old was last seen leaving the Port McNeill docks on June 7th in a 35-foot-long wooden boat, towing a 12-foot aluminum skiff.

On June 9th, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre reached out to police after finding the boat washed ashore on West Cracroft Island.

The aluminum skiff was found approximately one mile east near the Sophia Islands.

With no sign of Ritchie, it’s now presumed he fell overboard.

Police are asking those in the area of Johnstone Strait to keep an eye out for him.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the Port McNeill RCMP at (250) 956-4441.