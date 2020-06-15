North Island College students are getting a different kind of graduation ceremony this year.

The school is hosting a virtual grad celebration to mark the achievements of all the NIC students completing their programs.

“Grad is one of our favourite times of year at NIC. It’s a chance to celebrate all the hard work that our students have put in, all they’ve accomplished and to wish them well on the next stage of their journey, whatever that is,” said Kathleen Kuhnert, associate vice president, student services and registrar.

“We know the situation this year means we can’t celebrate in our usual way, but that doesn’t diminish their accomplishments or how proud all of us in the NIC community are.”

The virtual celebration will be held through NIC’s website and social media channels. It includes video messages from NIC faculty and staff, President John Bowman, and Premier John Horgan.

It also includes a list of all the students who have already applied for their credential this year.

NIC says the list will be updated for the next few months as students wrap up their programs that were delayed due to COVID-19.

Along with the virtual celebration this year, grads will be invited to walk the stage at a future ceremony.

“We know nothing will fully replace the feeling of walking across the stage and accepting your credential while your friends, family and the entire NIC community cheer you on,” said Kuhnert.

“We will be reaching out to our grads through their NIC emails as soon as we are able to hold ceremonies again and invite them to participate.”

Students can find more details on this year’s graduation, including how to apply for their credential by visiting NIC’s website.