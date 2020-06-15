Kitty Pitt from Queer Culture says there are plenty of resources and support available for the LGBTQ2S+ as they navigate through these uncertain times. (Queer Culture, Facebook)

The pandemic is having an impact on Pride celebrations across Vancouver Island.

Kitty Pitt from Queer Culture says that while many events are cancelled due to COVID-19, you can still celebrate the LGBTQ2S+ community from the comfort of home.

“In Vancouver, a lot of the drag queens, they are doing a lot of online, virtual shows which are great and they support the artistry of drag which is very important,” Pitt said.

She added that B.C.’s Prideline (toll-free 1-800-566-1170) is a “really good” resource for people who feel lonely and shut-in during these uncertain times.

Closer to home, Queer Culture has cancelled all of its events island-wide, except for, tentatively, Deja Vu on Aug. 29. If it goes ahead, it’ll feature EMPRESS 49 Kendall Gender, Contibreakfast and PMforagoodtime, Fall on Beats and DJ Jennay Badger.

“We’re so hoping that we can do that event,” she said.

Pitt added that the Nanaimo Pride Society website is a “cauldron” of information for anyone looking for virtual events, helplines, and youth events.

She also noted that the pflag Canada website is another valuable resource, as well as the Queer Culture Facebook page.

“We are always there to do what we can for people that are hurting or lonely or need someone to talk to, and keep an eye out because we’re hoping to do some events soon,” Pitt said.

Queer Culture is a grassroots organization that produces entertainment and events for the Comox Valley’s LGBTQ2+ community.