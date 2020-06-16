The federal and provincial governments will be funding seven projects aimed at restoring wild salmon habitats across British Columbia.

Federal fisheries minister, Bernadette Jordan, and B.C. Agriculture minister Lana Popham announced the funding that will come from the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund (BCSRIF).

It’s a cost-sharing program with 70 per cent of the funding coming from the federal government, and the other 30 per cent coming from the province.

A total of $3 million will be delivered over five years to support the projects.

New applications for funding are being accepted from July 15th to Sept. 15th.

Funding is open to Indigenous communities, industry associations, environmental non-governmental organizations, commercial enterprises, and academic institutions.

According to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, investments through this program are designed to “recover salmon habitat, benefit commercial and recreational fishing and aquaculture, as well as support science and research initiatives.”

More information on the application process, as well as timelines and program criteria are available on the BCSRIF website: www.bcsrif.ca