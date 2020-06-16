Draft plan for 52-unit seniors project. (Supplied by the District of Port Hardy)

The District of Port Hardy wants to hear from you about a proposed seniors housing project.

The North Island Seniors Housing Foundation is looking to rezone 9300 Trustee Road from R-2 Duplex Residential, to RM-2 Multiple Unit Residential High Density, to accommodate the 52-unit project on a portion of the property.

Did you know that we are having a Public Hearing Monday June 22, 2020 at 11:00 am? We are! Check out the information on what is happening and how you can attend the meeting via ZOOM

A public hearing is happening on June 22nd at 11:00am via ZOOM to seek public input.

If you’re unable to attend electronically, written comments may be mailed, faxed, emailed or hand-delivered to the district by 11:00am on June 22.

A teleconference line will be made available for input. You can call 250-949-6665 to register prior to 10:00am on June 22nd.

You can register to take part in the Zoom meeting by clicking here.