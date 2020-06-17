Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is reminding us to think of the communities we plan to visit this summer.

In her daily update, she said we have to be mindful of the severe impact we can have on smaller communities with limited health-care resources if we decide to visit.

“We know that COVID-19 spreads quickly and can be transmitted to others even when someone is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms. One undetected case can quickly result in a surge in new cases.”

The province announced 19 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the provincial total to 2775.

No new deaths were announced, for a total of 168 in British Columbia.

The number of cases on Vancouver Island remains stagnant at 130.

To date, over 168,000 COVID-19 cases have been conducted in the province.