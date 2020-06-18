North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is sending her congratulations to this year’s graduates.

In an open letter to the class of 2020, Blaney says every high school graduate has a story to tell.

“Everyone who has made it through to the end of Grade 12 has experienced successes, failures, disappointments, and triumphs leading up to this moment, but what you have been through in your final term of high school is not something any of us experienced or predicted,” Blaney says.

She’s hoping graduates take the time to celebrate their big accomplishment, while still maintaining health guidelines.

“I also want to congratulate your teachers, parents, and loved ones for their hard work in supporting you throughout your school years,” Blaney says. “I know the joy, pride and love we feel as we watch our children in this rite of passage.”

While Blaney says the last few months have been “stressful and sometimes scary,” she added that it’s also opened doors to new possibilities and ways of looking at our world; “doors that I hope you will burst through with passion and curiosity, and a desire to change things for the better.”

She says that “this will make some of us older folks uncomfortable at times. Please be kind and patient, but also be persistent. We need to be made uncomfortable.”

“The future is yours,” Blaney added. “I can’t wait to see what you do with it.”