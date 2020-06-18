The Mailman family donated $1-million to North Island College. From left: Dustin Raleigh, Blake Raleigh, Amanda Raleigh, Caleb Raleigh, Cheryl Mailman, Kris Mailman, and Kris D. Mailman (Photo supplied by: NIC)

A Campbell River family is helping out North Island College in a big way.

The Mailman Family Foundation Student Commons was officially unveiled to recognize the largest donation in NIC history.

The $1-million gift from the Mailman family will purchase equipment, supplies, furnishings and technology, which will benefit thousands of students over the coming years.

“We are deeply grateful and honoured to receive this very generous gift that will have an enormous impact on Campbell River students, faculty and staff, for many, many years to come,” said NIC President John Bowman. “This historic donation supports the College in providing outstanding educational opportunities that will further enable student success and contribute to the sustainable development of the entire Campbell River community.”

Funds will also purchase equipment for the city’s first-ever nursing simulation lab, with medical simulators, one-way glass, cameras, microphones and other technology to give health students the best possible experiential learning environment.

“The variety and strength of the programs at North Island College gives the population of the North Island an opportunity to receive a quality education while remaining close to their family and community,” said Kris Mailman. “This advantage provides a foundation for better opportunities close to home and strengthens the community as a whole. As pioneers of the Willow Point community, my parents, Ed and May Mailman, established roots here and made a commitment to giving back. This contribution continues their legacy of providing opportunities and improving lives in Campbell River.”

The Mailman Family Foundation Student Commons includes new features like a Library and Learning Commons, a teaching kitchen, cafeteria and bistro facilities, a computer lab, hi-tech meeting rooms as well as a student lounge.

“The Student Commons is the heart of the Campbell River campus and this incredible donation from the Mailman Family Foundation has made all of this possible,” said Randall Heidt, Executive Director of the NIC Foundation. “I was fortunate enough to get to know the Mailman family through this process and they are truly pillars of the community. They have supported so many people and organizations in Campbell River over the years, which has helped shape this community into the amazing area that it is. We just cannot thank them enough for their tremendous philanthropic leadership.”

The Mailman family owns Seymour Pacific Developments, Broadstreet Properties and the Campbell River Golf & Country Club.

Kris and Cheryl Mailman, their daughter Amanda Raleigh and son Kris D. Mailman, are proud to call Campbell River home.

NIC says through the Mailman Family Foundation, the family has supported many local initiatives to help improve lives and provide a strong future for their hometown.

The Mailman Family Foundation Student Commons is part of NIC’s $17.6 Million expansion and renovation of the Campbell River campus, which added 105,000 square feet of new and renovated space, including the student commons, heavy mechanical building, aircraft structures building, aquaculture and trades building as well as a new trades building for Timberline Secondary School.