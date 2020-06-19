There are some changes coming to cannabis retail in B.C.

The provincial government says it’s continuing to support cannabis workers by providing greater flexibility in the legal non-medical cannabis industry.

The requirement that cannabis retail stores be enclosed by non-transparent windows has been removed.

The province is also introducing a new mandatory online responsible-service training program called ‘Selling it Right.’

“These changes underline our government’s efforts to be flexible in the rules governing the legal cannabis industry as we gather more experience in a regulated market,” said Attorney General David Eby. “These changes will help employees feel safer while at work and ensure cannabis workers will be thoroughly trained to be safe, smart and socially responsible in their jobs.”

In response to licensee and local government feedback, the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) is scrapping the requirement that stores be enclosed by non-transparent windows.

Instead, the branch will require that non-medical cannabis products, packages and labelling cannot be seen from outside the store.

This will allow licensees to configure their stores in ways that protect minors from exposure to cannabis products and address concerns regarding employee safety, while also meeting the requirements in the federal Cannabis Act.

The LCRB will also require non-medical cannabis retail licensees, marketing licensees and workers who sell or supervise the sale of non-medical cannabis in either private cannabis retail or government cannabis stores, to complete the new ‘Selling It Right’ mandatory training program.

It’s designed to educate employers and employees on the effects of cannabis, how to recognize signs of intoxication, handle situations requiring intervention and understand their full responsibilities under the law.

The course can be completed online and certification is valid for two years.

Existing licensees and staff will have until Sept. 30th to complete the training before the regulation comes into force.

New cannabis retail store licensees, marketing licence applicants, retail and government cannabis store sales staff and supervisors must earn certification prior to operating a store, working in a store or being issued a marketing licence.