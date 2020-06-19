The remote Dzawada̱ʼenux̱w First Nation village in Kingcome Inlet is taking steps to transition from diesel to clean electricity.

The move is designed to create local jobs under the province’s CleanBC plan.

The province’s Renewable Energy for Remote Communities program is providing $3.3 million in funding for the Padakus Creek 350 kilowatt hydropower project, which will significantly reduce diesel use in the power generation system that serves the village of U͛kwanalis.

The Nation will further invest in new employment and training opportunities throughout the construction of the new facility and its ongoing operations.

“B.C. is a clean energy powerhouse, but many of our remote communities still rely on fossil fuels for electricity generation and heating,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources.

“Our goal is to use hydroelectric power whenever we can and reduce province-wide diesel consumption for generating electricity in remote communities by 80 per cent by 2030.”

The $16.5-million RERC program helps remote communities shift to renewable energy, moving away from polluting diesel generators to cleaner energy sources.

The program is administered on behalf of the province by Coast Funds and Fraser Basin Council.

The province says it’s designed to complement other initiatives that assist remote communities as they undertake energy planning, increase energy efficiency, and decarbonize their energy systems.

The First Nation clean energy project is one of four to be funded to date under the RERC program.

Work is expected to begin in the coming year.

This project will result in a 97 per cent reduction in diesel consumption with a reduction of 30,200 tonnes of carbon emissions over the Padakus Creek hydropower facility’s operating life.

Coast Funds is responsible for delivering the RERC Program with First Nations located in the North/Central Coast and Haida Gwaii regions.

The RERC program is a key part of the province’s Remote Community Energy Strategy (RCES), announced in the CleanBC Plan.

The strategy targets the 22 largest diesel generating stations in B.C. and aims to reduce province-wide diesel consumption for generating electricity in remote communities by 80 per cent by 2030.