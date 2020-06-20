Indigenous students at public post-secondary institutions throughout British Columbia will have more support thanks to the province.

The government announced that it will be providing $6.15 million to initiatives and programs that respond to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The money will also support the goals of the Aboriginal Post-Secondary Education and Training Policy Framework and Action Plan.

Post-secondary schools across B.C will be using the boost to develop or enhance respectful and welcoming learning environments, including outreach activities and events that promote Indigenous cultures, enhanced programs and courses to include Indigenous culture and knowledge, and support services and initiatives for students, such as financial, academic or career counselling.

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser says when Indigenous students have access to learning and cultural supports, a world of opportunity opens up.

“Students are our future. By improving Indigenous students’ experiences and outcomes in post-secondary school, we are advancing reconciliation and helping to build a brighter future for everyone.”

Approximately 23,240 Indigenous students are in the public post-secondary system in B.C. and they make up 8.3 percent of the domestic student population.