People on North Vancouver Island will have access to more jobs thanks to provincial grants.

A total of $438,580 is going to eight projects across the North Island, ranging from initiatives to support local small businesses and social entrepreneurship, to downtown revitalization projects, to building and improving local trails.

North Island MLA Claire Trevena says the grants will support local recreation and economic development projects.

“Our government is committed to supporting local projects that will help create opportunities for people in rural communities,” said Trevena, MLA for North Island.

“From developing tourism materials to exploring opportunities for wood waste to promoting forestry training, these investments will go a long way in improving the lives of people in our communities.”

Recipients of the grants were identified from the Rural Dividend Program last year and the province says priority was given to those who have a focus and potential for job creation.

A list of the projects can be seen below.

District of Port Hardy: Boatyard & Haul-Out Facility Feasibility Study & Report ($60,000). Complete a feasibility study for a boatyard and haul-out facility to service vessels along the north coast – if viable to be undertaken in collaboration with First Nation partners.

Wuikinuxv Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO): Tourism Opportunity Viability in Wuikinuxv Territory ($9,780). This study will conduct analysis to review strengths, challenges, risks and opportunities in eco- and cultural tourism in the Wuikinuxv Territory to identify opportunities for Nation and for individuals that are consistent with Wuikinuxv values and aspirations.

Village of Gold River: Destination Development ($59,800). Develop options and create Gold River Branding Standards for the Tourism/Economic Development website, wayfinding signs, graphics and promotional materials, creating an easily identifiable look and feel to Gold River promotion and marketing.

Village of Port Alice: Port Alice Interpretive Sign Project ($80,000). Install signs along sea walk describing predators in the inlet and at the dyke, update signage at the town entrance, install a sea otter chainsaw carving at Lyons Park.

Town of Port McNeill: Port McNeill Downtown Improvement Plan ($10,000). Assessment of Port McNeill’s downtown to develop an Action Plan to create an “attractive and sought after community” for new workers, families and visitors.

Atli Resources Limited Partnership: Vancouver Island North Wood Waste Opportunity Study ($96,000). Investigate the use of North Island wood waste in value-added manufacturing, assess available inventory, identify potential value-added uses, evaluate the feasibility of a sub-set and recommend an option for a value-added processing facility.

Back Country Horsemen Society of British Columbia – North Vancouver Island Chapter: Salmon Brewster Trail Development Assessment ($10,000). Address high priority recommendation of the Trail Assessment report “that a qualified professional determines appropriate measures that will improve trail stability and increase user safety.”

Regional District of Mount Waddington: VINTAS Training and Attraction Program ($100,000). Move beyond the initial pilot program and implement a strategy for a long-term program for forest sector training and resident attraction, through an ambassador program, a job fair program, an outreach program, and work to secure ongoing funding.

