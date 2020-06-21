Photo of the North Island Campus in the Comox Valley, provided by NIC)

Aspiring craft beer makers and brewery owners can gain a head start thanks to new online training being offered by NIC this fall.

The Craft Brewing and Malting program kicks off in September with three online courses that will give students a solid foundation in understanding the core principles and business practices of craft brewing.

The course list includes beer and brewing Basics, recipe development and quality control, and the business of craft brewing.

The courses will be taught by Adam Chatburn, veteran professional brewer and former president of the Vancouver branch of the Campaign for Real Ale Society of BC.

Chatburn, who also taught craft brewing at Simon Fraser University, began homebrewing in the UK at age 16, later starting his career as head brewer for a small brewpub in Lancashire. Now based in Burnaby, he is also a contributor to the publications What’s Brewing BC and BC Craft Beer News.

“My passion lies in craft beer but beyond that, education and community engagement are even more important to me,” Chatburn said.

“The modern craft beer industry has grown dramatically, creating a need for competent, qualified, professional brewers across the province, country and world. BC is one of the world leaders in beer innovation and that needs to be nurtured.”

A second, in-person component of the NIC Craft Brewing and Malting program is set to be offered in 2021. The practical, hands-on brewing experience will cover malting fundamentals, introduction to brewing equipment and operations and the chemistry and biology of brewing.

To learn more or to register, visit www.nic.bc.ca/craft-brewing/.