BC Ferries is adding more sailings to meet the summer demand.

You can expect additional sailings on the Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Swartz Bay (Victoria), Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Duke Point (Nanaimo), Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver) – Departure Bay (Nanaimo), and the Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver) – Langdale (Sunshine Coast) routes.

During the summer, BC Ferries will have three ships operating on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay run, two providing service on the Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay route and one on the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale run.

The Tsawwassen – Duke Point route will continue as a two-vessel operation.

This is about 120 sailings a week more than in June.

Ferry traffic is still down an average of about 50 per cent across the major routes compared to a drop from 80 per cent in April.

The additional sailings mean capacity will exceed current summer demand by an average of 20 per cent.

BC Ferries believes it will be two to three years before traffic returns to pre-COVID levels.

The company says that while it will have “more than enough capacity” to meet traffic demand, sailings at popular times may still be full.

Passengers are being asked to reserve in advance and to try to travel at less busy times of the day to even out traffic.

BC Ferries continues to ask passengers to take extra caution to prevent the spread of COVID 19, including remaining their vehicles, maintaining physical distance from others and having a face-covering handy in case physical distancing is not possible.

The company reminds customers to stay in their vehicles this summer.

For schedule information and reservations, click here.