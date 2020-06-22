On June 17th, Port Hardy RCMP executed a search warrant on Byng Road in Port Hardy in relation to a drug investigation.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing and once charges have been approved, the names of the people arrested can be released to the public.

The acting detachment commander, Cpl. Voller says investigations like these take the top priority for officers.

“Drugs and organized crimes is one of the top policing priorities across the country and remains a top priority for the Port Hardy RCMP”, says acting detachment commander Cpl.Voller.

“There are predators in the community that are preying on the vulnerable. While addiction is a medical issue, predators like these push those circumstances into the realm of criminality and we need to take enforcement action against them.”

The Port Hardy RCMP is asking anyone that if they see any type of drug activity, they should report it by calling the detachment at 250-949-6335.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.