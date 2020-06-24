The Vancouver Island Health Authority is celebrating Pride month by installing rainbow crosswalks at three of its hospitals.

The sidewalks at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and the North Island Comox Valley Hospital will be completed by the end of August.

Island Health says the sidewalks are a visual demonstration of its commitment to improving diversity and inclusion for patients, clients, staff and volunteers in the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“Island Health is committed to addressing discrimination against people because of who they are or whom they love,” said Leah Hollins, Chair for the Island Health Board of Directors.

“Rainbow sidewalks make this commitment visible and recognize the diversity and inclusivity of the LGBTQ2S+ community.”

Black and brown stripes will also be included in the rainbow to represent LGBTQ2S+ communities of colour. Island Health will continue to review additional facilities across the health authority for the potential to paint rainbow crosswalks.

Island Health says it wants to do what it can to show its support, but knows there is more to do.

“Oppression is complex and impacts people in different ways depending on their lived experiences. While our organization has made progress in recognizing and addressing discrimination, we know there is more work to do and we will continue our dedication to this important work.”