British Columbia is moving ahead with its Restart Plan.

Premier John Horgan said today marks the beginning of Phase 3 for the province.

“Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of British Columbians, and under the guidance of the provincial health officer, we are now entering Phase 3 of our four-phase restart plan,” said Horgan.

“As we carefully turn up the dial on our activity, we can now look to travel safely around the province. But as we hit the open roads this summer, we must remember we are not leaving COVID-19 behind, and we need to continue to do our part to bend the curve and protect the progress we’ve made.”

The announcement is welcome news for many across the province and means you will start to see more hotels and resorts, parks, and select entertainment venues, like movie theatres, and businesses opening.

As we move into Phase 3, Premier Horgan also says residents travelling within B.C this summer should plan ahead and be respectful while visiting communities, especially smaller and rural towns.

“Like other activities during our COVID-19 pandemic, summer holidays and travel will be different this year,” Premier Horgan said.

“We are asking British Columbians to be respectful of the communities you travel to and do your research before you leave. We will help people get the tools and information they need to navigate this new normal safely.”

Travel guidelines laid out by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry include pre-trip planning respecting any local travel advisories to isolated and remote communities, and not travelling for anyone who is sick.

The provincial government has also extended the provincial state of emergency to July 7th.

“We’re extending the provincial state of emergency, while we work to keep the economy moving and provide more opportunities for B.C. businesses to welcome our communities back,” Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth said.

“We’ve also introduced legislation that will allow us to put longer-term solutions in place, so we can continue to provide the support British Columbians need to get through this crisis.”

For information on Phase 3 of B.C’s Restart Plan, as well as guidelines and advice for safe travel this summer, visit the Government of British Columbia’s website.