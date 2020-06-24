Mosaic Forest Management is back in business.

It says it’s resuming operations “with the priority being on a safe return… with due consideration to provincial health guidelines related to COVID-19.”

Weather permitting, most of the Mosaic’s contractors’ 2,000 workers will be back on the job in the coming weeks.

According to Mosaic, logs will “start to flow to local mills, supporting thousands more jobs.”

The company says market conditions will be monitored going forward and adjustments “will be made accordingly.”

Roughly 25 per cent of the contractor community is based out of Courtenay and Campbell River, so Mosaic says this restart “means they can now plan for a safe return to work after seven months of standing by for this news.”

More information on the effect of current federal log pricing and trade policies on private forest land operations can be found here.

“This has been a very difficult time for all of us including our many contractors, partners, families and communities. We join them in looking forward to a return to full operations,” said Mosaic’s president and CEO, Jeff Zweig.

“Mosaic remains committed to continuing to work with government, as well as our customers, contractors and labour partners to create a viable, competitive Coastal forest sector that recognizes all producers must achieve a reasonable return on their investment.”