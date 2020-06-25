You’re invited to a virtual Town Hall meeting co-hosted by North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney.

Blaney is joining Winnipeg Centre MP Leah Gazan, to discuss Gazan’s bill, C232 Climate Emergency Action Framework.

Gazan recently introduced her private member’s bill (C-232) The Climate Emergency Action Act, which would, Blaney says, “guarantee all Canadians the right to a clean, safe, healthy environment.”

The act would follow the lead of more than 100 countries that have recognized this as a human right in their legislation and/or constitution.

“There can be no reconciliation in the absence of justice and clear action to address the climate emergency we are facing,” Gazan said.

“Indigenous Peoples and all Canadians are at the forefront of the climate disaster. Bill C-232 is a road map for the Government of Canada to address the climate crisis while respecting the fundamental human rights of Indigenous while investing in a green economy that supports Canadian workers.”

Blaney said this is an important issue and conversation, “especially in communities like ours that are so deeply connected to our rivers, forests, mountains and ocean.

“We were planning to have Leah (Gazan) come in person to speak on her bill, but due to the pandemic we’re hoping this format will be accessible for people,” she added.

It’s happening June 30th from 4:00pm to 5:00pm.

They’ll be accepting questions via email in advance but will also be fielding questions on Zoom.

“So if folks register, they can ask questions in the Zoom chat and we will do our best to get back to them,” Blaney said. “Once we are done we will make sure that recording will be posted on all of our social media sites and our website.”

You can submit your question ahead of time to Rachel.Blaney@parl.gc.ca or in real time if you are registered and logged in on Zoom.

Register for Zoom here.

Stream live via Facebook here.

Stream live via YouTube.

Read the full text of bill C-232 here.